Call for making decades-old record of Toshakhana public

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Chief Minister Punjab Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that the Punjab Assembly has demanded the dismissal of the Chief Election Commissioner and the federal government to make the 30-year record of Toshakhana public.

The name of every person who took gifts from Toshakhana should be brought in the knowledge of the people. Nawaz Sharif in 1997 took the carpet to his home gifted by Turkmenistan government.

She was addressing a press conference along with Ejaz Chaudhry here on Sunday. She said that according to the law; vehicles cannot be taken home from Tosha Khana. Musarrat Jamshed said that Mian Sahib took the Mercedes worth 45 lakhs home for 6 lakhs. 3 valuable watches received from Abu Dhabi were taken away by Maryam and other members of her family. Maryam got 1 million watches by paying just 45 thousand. Nawaz Sharif’s grandfather Abdullah Haranwala was not such a rich man as the fake stories are told by Maryam Nawaz.

She said Yusuf Raza Gilani’s wife bought home a jewelry set worth 3 million for 3 lakh only. She said that Zardari Sahib took home a car of worth 120 million for only 10 million 60 lakhs only. She further said that imported government and the Chief Election Commissioner should stop misleading the nation. Tehreek-e-Insaf increased the price of Toshakhana gifts from 20% to 50%. She said that according to the law, a gift becomes property after paying the price. Imran Khan is honest, sincere and a trustworthy person and they are certified thieves.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry while addressing the press conference said that forty-eight hours have passed since the election commission did not issue the disqualification decision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan not even one member signed the decision of disqualification while Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf has filed a reference in the Council of Supreme Judicial Court against the Chief Election Commissioner. He said that Election Commission members of Balochistan do not qualify for this seat and Tehreek-e-Insaf has also filed a reference against the member of Sindh - In this situation, what is the significance of the Election Commission’s decision? At present Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party which collects party funds and keeps its complete record, its accounts are edited. Election Commission has opened a front against Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said notification of 5 reserved seats in Punjab is delayed to benefit PML-N. Municipal elections are being postponed for the third time in Sindh, while Punjab is being asked why the elections are not being held - they are working for the interests of PML-N and PDM.

