Oct 24, 2022
11 power projects completed under CPEC

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: As many as 11 power projects with accumulative capacity of 6,369 MW under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been commissioned while 10 more projects are under various stages of development.

According to data, in the energy mix of CPEC power projects, coal is leading with 8,220 MW, hydel 3,428 MW, solar 1000 MW and wind 400 MW. The projects already completed are included 1320 MW each Sahiwal Coal Power, Port Qasim, China-HUB Coal Power, 660 MW Engro Thar Power and Mine, 330 MW HUBCO Thar, 720 MW Karot Hydropower, 400 MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, 100 MW UEP Wind Farm, 99 MW Three Gorge Wind Power Projects, 50 MW each Sachal Wind Farm and Hydro China Dawood Wind.

The projects which are under various stages of development are included 1,320 MW Shanghai Electric (TCB-1) and Mine, 330 MW ThalNova Thar Power, Azad 700.7 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower, 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower, 1,320 MW Thar (Oracle) Coal Plant, 600 MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, 300 MW Gwadar Coal/Solar Power Plant and 50 MW each Cacho Wind Power and Westren Energy Pvt Ltd.

330 MW ThalNova Thar Power Project will start generation by December while 1320 MW Shanghai Electric will commence its generation before the next summer season. There are some six potential power projects which is expected to be included in CPEC in future are 640 MW Mahl Hydropower, 135 MW Taunsa Hydropower, 350 MW Toren More Hydropower, 260 MW Jameshill More Hydropower and 80 Phander Hydropower Projects.

