12 PTI workers arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Bhara Kahu police have arrested 12 PTI workers on charges of damaging public properties during a protest against the ECP verdict.

The arrested include Mujahid, Farazman, Haroon, Ayaz Khan, Fazl Mola, Usman Khan, Razmi Khan, Mehtab Hussain, and Zahid Hussain.

Cases were registered against 78 nominated accused and hundreds of unknown workers in different police stations in Islamabad yesterday.