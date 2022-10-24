AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ICCI office-bearers vow to support orphan children

Press Release Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Zummarad Khan said that his institution was working to provide better education to orphan children to make them productive citizens of the country. He said that many of these children would emerge as tomorrow’s rising entrepreneurs to contribute effectively in the economic development of the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with orphan children to congratulate the ICCI office-bearers.

Zummarad Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Homes was the largest organization in the country dedicated to providing shelter and education to the orphan kids. He said that with the support of collaborators, PSH has established its network in all parts of the country to make orphan children valuable human capital of the country.

He hoped that the business community would continue to cooperate with PSH so that it could play a more effective role for the economic empowerment of the orphan children.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauded the valuable services of Zummarad Khan for dedicating his life for the welfare of the orphan children. He said that ICCI can help in fostering entrepreneurship in these children to make them job creators instead of job seekers. He assured that the business community will continue to cooperate with PHS in its mission of providing a better quality of life to the orphan kids.

Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that businessmen were cooperating with many welfare-oriented projects to contribute for social development and assured that they would cooperate with PHS enabling it to serve more orphan kids across Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Tahir Abbasi, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Ch. Muhammad Naeem, Maqsood Tabish, Faizan Shehzad, Ch. Masood, Abbas Hashmi and others were also present in the meeting and they appreciated the services of Zummarad Khan for PSH.

