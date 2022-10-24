AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 24, 2022
Pakistan

Sherry eulogises Nusrat Bhutto on death anniversary

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday eulogized Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the spouse of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on her 11th death anniversary.

In her message received here, the federal minister said, “On the death anniversary of the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto, I pay tribute to her on behalf of the entire Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).”

Senator Rehman said Begum Bhutto was called as mother because of her unprecedented sacrifices in political and personal life as she after the martyrdom of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto led the Party. “Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s life has been a bed of thorns. Her sacrifices and sufferings are unparalleled, yet she emerged as a courageous wife, a courageous mother and a brave leader,” Sherry Rehman said.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto would always remain a symbol of courage and bravery who defiantly challenged the dictatorship for the restoration of democracy, Sherry Rehman said.

PPP Sherry Rehman Federal Minister for Climate Change Begum Nusrat Bhutto

