Enforced disappearances issue: Practical steps to be taken: govt

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that ‘enforced disappearances’ is a serious matter and the government is committed to taking legal and practical steps for its solution.

He was addressing a session titled ‘Reluctance to Criminalize Enforced Disappearances and Arbitrary Detentions’ on the last day of Asma Jahangir conference, held at a local hotel on Sunday.

He said, “Enforced disappearances have become a stigma for our society.”

Azam Tarar said that collective efforts would be made for finding solution to the problem. Country’s constitution gives guarantee of personal freedom and human rights, he added.

He said that right to life was the most cherished right in the Constitution. The law minister said that it was unfortunate that complaints regarding disappearances were received from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, South Punjab, and even from central Punjab.

He said that this matter was related to security; therefore its solution could be discussed in in-camera proceedings.

