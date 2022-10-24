AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
SAU VC calls for adoption of modern agriculture techniques

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri has said that due to increasing population, lack of land and water resources, and climate change, the implementation of modern agriculture techniques for food security has become necessary.

A one-day seminar on “Hydroponics, Key to Sustainability” was held at the SAU, where the keynote speech was delivered by Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, a professor at the department of horticulture, faculty of crop production.

In his speech, Dr Fateh Marri said that sustainable agriculture could be promoted through use of modern methods, including arid agriculture, tunnel farming, hydroponic farming, organic farming, kitchen gardening and urban agriculture.

He pointed out that even regions like Dubai were deriving financial benefits by adopting modern agriculture methods.

In her speech Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano said that hydroponics is a method of farming in which plants can be grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil. Given the concerns of feeding a growing human population in a changing climate, scientists have shown through research that hydroponic technology can be used successfully to reduce potential food shortages.

As the technology reuses water, the nutrient requirements and costs are reduced, and on-site cultivation is possible, resulting in higher yields and healthier plants.

Technology Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri modern agriculture techniques

