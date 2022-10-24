AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Sanjrani may face no-trust move

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani may face yet another no-confidence motion in coming days from the ruling coalition, possibly to replace him with Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) maintained that the two parties have agreed to replace Sanjrani with Gillani through a no-confidence motion.

They said that the senior leaders of the two parties in the Senate have also approached other parties including the coalition partners, such as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and others to get support for Gillani.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had survived a similar move by the then opposition led by PML-N and PPP in 2019.

