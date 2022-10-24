AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Saudi bourse gains on strong earnings, oil prices; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 06:54am
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to rising oil prices and strong earnings, while the Qatari index retreated amid falling natural gas prices.

On Friday, crude prices settled up as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening dollar outweighed concern about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 1.3% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco and 1.8% increase in Riyad Bank, which reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

Among other gainers, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia advanced 2.9%. Post trading hours, the company reported a quarterly net profit of 269.9 million riyals ($71.82 million), up from 18 million riyals a year ago. Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, inched 0.3% higher, after posting a net profit of 4.725 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.98 billion riyals a year earlier. That was below the EFG Hermes estimate of 5.25 billion riyals.

Separately, the kingdom’s crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investment in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals.

The Qatari index fell 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

