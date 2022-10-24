AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 24, 2022
Musadik visits SNGPL head office

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
LAHORE: Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik and Secretary Petroleum Capt Muhammad Mahmood (retired) visited SNGPL Head Office in Lahore. MD Sui Northern Gas Ali J Hamdani and senior management of SNGPL received the dignitaries.

The Minister of State and Secretary Petroleum held marathon meetings with the Company’s management aimed at devising solutions to ensure provision of gas supply to the consumers.

The Company management gave comprehensive briefing on key areas of the operations of the Company.

The MOS and Secretary Petroleum while appreciating the Company’s initiatives issued directions in respect of provision of gas supply during winters. Various steps to further improve measurement accuracy were also discussed in the meeting.

