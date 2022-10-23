Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan, says ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on troops stationed in the Hassan Khel Sector of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The soldier was identified as 32-year-old Ast. Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali, a resident of Swabi.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting manner".

It said Pakistan has consistently requested Afghanistan to ensure effective border management and strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan.

"Pakistan expects that the Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in the future," the statement added.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve of troops.