AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Crime and no punishment?

Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Shahrukh Jatoi, scion of a rich and influential family, has finally gotten away with blue murder on a legal technicality. Hearing his appeal against Sindh High Court’s (SHC’s) judgement, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday acquitted him along with the co-accused, Nawab Siraj Talpur, Sajjad Talpur (note their surname), in the December 2012 murder case of a young man, Shahzeb Khan.

Few can forget how the 20 year-old was shot dead for trying to stop Jatoi and company from harassing his sister, and also the way the system protected them. Although the victim’s father was a senior police officer, the police would not register an FIR against the accused.

An uncle of murdered man, former Pakistan People’s party MNA Nabil Gabol, tried to help but failed, compelling him to join the MQM, then a potent force, to have the case filed. Still, Jatoi managed to dodge the law by making good his escape to Dubai. It was only after the murder caused widespread public outrage that the then chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry took notice, and on his orders Jatoi was brought back to stand trial.

All along it has been a sordid tale of evaded accountability. Within a few weeks, Jatoi was granted bail by the SHC. However, some civil society activists petitioned the SC challenging his release, whereupon Justice Chaudhry set aside the bail and ordered his arrest with the direction that the trial of the case be conducted under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

He was tried by an anti-terrorism court, and handed death sentence. But unrepentant and confident of his exoneration at a later point, on hearing the court verdict Jatoi flashed victory sign. Meanwhile, media reports spoke of threats being held out to the victims’ parents to get the case settled under the Diyat law, which they did. It was again under public pressure that the State became a party to the case before the SHC.

There he was acquitted of the charges under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code while his punishment under Section 7 of the ATA was commuted from death sentence to life imprisonment. The SC has now accepted the defence counsel’s plea that the “unfortunate murder” took place in the dead of the night when no one was around to feel terrorised.

Granted that there is a tendency to slap terrorism charges in simple murder cases, but this one was different in that it created a general sense of fear, affirming yet again that any influential individual can kill at will without a worry about legal consequences.

The office of the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP)) Ashtar Ausaf Ali has announced its intention to move a review petition against the acquittal , saying the instance case having already been adjudicated to be one of constitutional importance by the apex court, which mandated taking AGP’s assistance as previously sought in petitions pertaining to the same matter. A well-established rule is to follow judicial precedents.

In this respect, reference is being made to the Nov 28, 2017, case of Muhammad Jibran Nasir. In it, the SC had agreed with the AGP’s contention that the SHC’s acquittal order per incuriam (lack of due regard to the law or the fact) was an act of egregious terrorism, and upheld conviction of the accused by an anti-terrorism court. Also, as mentioned above, in the present case the SC had ordered trial of the accused under ATA.

The case may not be over yet considering the AGP’s assertions that in the event the apex court had arrived at an outcome outside its own previous pronouncements relating to anti-terrorism offences, his “assistance must regardless be sought as to the acceptance of compromise [by the victim’s family] within the scope of fisad-fil-arz and the particular circumstances of the instant case – in which a review of the judgment would be eminent.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Sindh High Court crime Anti Terrorism Act Shahrukh Jatoi Shahzeb Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Crime and no punishment?

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories