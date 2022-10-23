AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 23, 2022
Masses are ready for ‘revolution’ to protect Constitution: Fawad

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Saturday made it crystal clear that those who are building castles in the air to bar Imran Khan from politics are living in a fools’ paradise.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the days are gone when decisions were taken behind closed door as today’s people are ready for any kind of sacrifice including a revolution to protect the Constitution.

He said that the party would turn the protest which took place in every nook and corner of the country within no time after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its biased decision in Toshakhana reference.

“We could have turned yesterday’s [Friday] protest into a long march as people had already taken to the streets, but we didn’t. Now, we will soon announce a well-planned or well-organized long march,” he added. He said that the people fully rejected the ECP’s decision and they took to the street without any call from the party leadership which shows they are ready to go to any extent to secure the future of the country as the country has been hijacked by thieves.

He also questioned the announcement of judgment by the ECP without the signature of its ember from Punjab who was not present on Friday when the electoral body announced the verdict in Toshakhana reference.

He also accused the ECP making changes in the judgment by getting dictations from the government. He also questioned the bench, saying references have been filed against three out of five members of the commission.

He categorically said that sidelining Imran Khan who is the most popular leader of the country means weakening the country, adding the dream of those to disqualify Imran Khan from politics is going to be fulfilled no matter how hard they try.

Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was about to be indicted in a RS1100 billion corruption was given a clean through amendment to the laws, which don’t happen even in banana republics.

“Another case of Rs16 billion money laundering against Shehbaz Sharif was shut wherein he was about to be indicted,” he regretted.

He went on to say that Imran Khan who is doing a jihad against the menace of corruption the country is being barred from politics which is disgusting.

He reiterated that the party led by Imran Khan would continue fighting against the mafias who made life of the common man miserable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

