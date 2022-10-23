Hamid granted bail in foreign funding case

LAHORE: A special court (Offence in Banks-II) on Saturday granted post arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former leader Hamid Zaman in a foreign funding case.

The court allowing bail observed that the case against the petitioner needed further probe and hence the petitioner was entitled to grant him bail stage.

The court said, “Keeping in view the FIR content and material collected during the investigation leads to conclude that attraction of section 468 and 471 PPC needs further inquiry.”

The court said during the arguments it was also noted that signatures of the petitioner were not available on the cheques in question.

The court allowed the bail petition subject to furnishing of bail bonds of rupees one million.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the case was totally false and there was not an iota of evidence to connect the petitioner with any of the offences alleged in the FIR. He said the petitioner already joined the investigation and he was no more required for the purpose of investigation.

The FIR alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a trust in the name of “The Insaf Trust” to give an impression that same was part of the PTI.

It said the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI.

The agency further alleged that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group in collusion with the PTI leadership and others committed a fraud.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022