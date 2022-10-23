Punjab PA resolution condemns disqualification of Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution condemning the disqualification of chairman PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan by ECP.

The resolution was presented by former Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. As per the text of the resolution the decision of the Election Commissioner was

The EC’s decision is based on malice. The purpose of such a decision is tantamount to damage Pakistan.

The Supreme Court has declared Imran Khan as Sadiq (truthful) and Amin (honest). Imported rulers cannot compete with Imran Khan in the political arena.

Meanwhile, opposition protest against the presentation of resolution in the House.

According to the text imran Khan is the popular leader of the country.

The House rejects the decision of the Election Commission. This decision is a slap on the face of 22 crore people. The Chief Action Commissioner should be immediately removed from his post.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022