BRUSSELS: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on becoming Italian prime minister and said she looked forward to “constructive cooperation” with her government.

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her appointment as Italian Prime Minister, the first woman to hold the post,” von der Leyen tweeted.

“I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together.”