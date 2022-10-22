AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
World

Kenya to expand trade ties with United Arab Emirates

October 22, 2022
Photo Courtesy: twitter
Kenya will expand trade ties with the United Arab Emirates, the State House Kenya tweeted early on Saturday.

“The two nations have agreed to fast-track trade agreements and set up a joint panel to explore investment partnerships in oil and gas, technology transfer, agriculture, healthcare as well as development of Special Economic Zones”, the state house said in a tweet.

The United Arab Emirates and Kenya agreed to launch talks on a comprehensive economic partnership this year, which would be the first of its kind between the Gulf Arab state and an African country, UAE’s state news agency WAM had reported.

