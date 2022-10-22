AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 22, 2022
PD forms body to probe appointment of Dy MD, NTDC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Oct, 2022 06:42am
ISLAMABAD: Power Division has constituted four-member Inquiry Committee to probe the matter of appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala as Deputy Managing Director (System Operator) NTDC in violation of SECP’s rules/ regulation.

The Inquiry Committee will comprise Additional Secretary-III, Power Division (Convenor), Joint Secretary (Power Finance), Power Division, Managing Director, NTDC and a representative of SECP. Power Division has requested SECP to nominate a senior officer as member of the Inquiry Committee and convey it to Power Division at the earliest.

On September 30, 2022, Senate Standing Committee on Power, headed by Senator Saif Ullah Abro discussed the issue of appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala as DMD in detail. According to minutes of Senate Standing Committee regarding the matter of illegal appointments of Ali Zain Banatwala and Manzoor Ahmed as DMDs, NTDC, the Additional Secretary, Power Division apprised the Committee that Ministry constituted an Inquiry Committee to probe the matter relating to the appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala as DMD (SO) NTDC.

The Inquiry Committee has made findings/recommen-dations that appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala was a serious conflict of interest and his services may be dispensed immediately. Action may be initiated against Ali Zain Banatwala as per law immediately.

Govt decides to change NTDC BoD

The Chairman Committee asked when he will be removed. Additional Secretary, Power Division noted that the process of removal will be initiated as per law in coming days.

The Chairman Committee directed to remove him within seven days. The Committee unanimously decided and directed Additional Secretary Power Division to submit a copy of final decision made by the Inquiry Committee. Regarding the issue of illegal appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as DMD, NTDC, Additional Secretary, Power Division stated that a departmental Inquiry Committee has been formed by the Ministry and it is under process. The final report will be shared with the Committee within days. Chairman Committee directed Power Division to take action against Board of Directors (BoD), NTDC and recover the entire amount from Ali Zain Banatwala as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP Power Division NTDC Ali Zain Banatwala SECP’s rules

