Bilawal says Imran’s disqualification ‘just a beginning’

NNI Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that Imran Khan’s disqualification in Tosha Khana case was just the beginning as he had been nominated in far more serious cases, including that of foreign funding.

Addressing a function in Karachi, Bilawal, who is also PPP chairman, said there were lot of proofs of what he alleged former prime minister’s ‘wrongdoings’. He further said that Imran, who would call others corrupt, himself turned out to be ‘corrupt’. He, on the occasion, thanked the government of UAE for extending support to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

The foreign minister further said that the rehabilitation of flood-affected people would start soon. Bilawal claimed he was a different kind of a politician, who talked less and worked hard.

