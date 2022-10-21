AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah calls on PML-N supporters to come out in solidarity with ECP

  • Sanaullah's presser comes after the ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 06:30pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) associations and parliamentarians to come out to express solidarity with the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) who disqualified former premier Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sanaullah said the ECP members have done a favour by "throwing Khan out of national politics."

"He [Imran Khan] who used to call all his political opponents 'thieves' has been declared a 'certified thief' himself. He is such a petty thief that he sells out state gifts," the minister said.

Sanaullah said that he was disappointed by the number of people who came out to protest against Imran Khan's disqualification, saying his self-proclaimed popularity among the masses was badly exposed.

"I have reports from Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other intelligence agencies, and there are not more than 40-50 people at any spot anywhere in the country."

The minister urged Punjab Chief Secretary, IGP, and the provincial police to obey the state instead of listening to the orders given by the PTI chief.

Sanaullah's presser comes after the ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan, announced the verdict.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The former PM has been de-seated as a member of the NA and by-polls will now be held on the seat vacated following his disqualification.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

