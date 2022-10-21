AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm records 7% weekly rise as monsoon prompts output fears

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 04:36pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended the week 7% higher on Friday as the arrival of the monsoon season stoked production worries, although gains were capped by sluggish October exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 4 ringgit, or 0.1%, to 4,100 ringgit ($865.71) a tonne.

Storms and a high risk of flooding during the year-end monsoon season, which typically lasts between October and January, are likely to disrupt harvesting activities and hurt production in the world’s second-largest palm producer.

The market is supported by expectations of a drop in production and a weak ringgit, while poor exports and weekend profit-taking would limit the upside, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-20 fell between 4.3% and 8.4% from the same week in September, according to two cargo surveyors. Another firm, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, estimated exports rose 3.3%.

Palm snaps four-day rally, global supply worries cap losses

Palm oil prices are likely to strengthen further as excessive rain in key producing countries Indonesia and Malaysia curbs output, while demand increases for its use in food and biofuels, industry officials said.

In related oils, Dalian’s most active soyoil contract edged 0.1% higher, while its palm oil contract fell 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%.

Talks on extending a July deal that resumed Ukraine Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports are not making much progress because Russian concerns are not being taken into proper account, Russia’s U.N. ambassador in Geneva said on Thursday.

Malaysia’s financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Diwali festival.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm records 7% weekly rise as monsoon prompts output fears

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

We will contest ECP’s verdict in Islamabad High Court: Asad Umar

PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Rana Sanaullah calls on PML-N supporters to come out in solidarity with ECP

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

COAS Qamar Bajwa says will retire next month, not seeking extension

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

Saudi Arabia, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Read more stories