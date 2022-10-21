AGL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.09%)
AVN 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.5%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
GGL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
GTECH 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
LOTCHEM 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.98%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PRL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.75%)
TREET 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 14.9 (0.35%)
BR30 15,881 Increased By 26.5 (0.17%)
KSE100 42,183 Increased By 46.4 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,558 Increased By 45.6 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK shoppers cut their spending, government borrows more than expected

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 12:26pm
Follow us

LONDON: British shoppers reined in their spending more sharply than expected in September as they felt the hit from rising prices, and a one-off bank holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth also weighed on retail sales figures for the month.

Separate official data showed Britain’s borrowing grew by more than expected, underscoring the challenge facing new finance minister Jeremy Hunt and whoever succeeds Liz Truss as prime minister next week.

Sales volumes fell by 1.4% from August - almost three times the 0.5% fall in a Reuters poll of economists. Over the three months to September, sales were down 2.0%, the biggest fall since the first three months to September 2021.

Sterling fell against the US dollar after the data was published, dropping from just over $1.12 to as low at $1.175.

Consumers have been reining in their spending with inflation hitting 10%, adding to the strains on the economy which is expected to go into recession soon.

Households also face the prospect of a tighter squeeze on their spending power in 2023 after Hunt scrapped tax cuts previously planned by Truss. She announced on Thursday that she would resign, starting the process of finding a new prime minister by next week.

A survey published overnight showed consumer confidence remained close to a record low as households responded to the combination of high inflation and Britain’s chaotic politics.

The ONS said it was unable to estimate the extent of the impact of the queen’s funeral on the retail sales figures.

“The decline in sales volumes in most major categories suggests that high inflation is still weighing heavily on spending,” Ruth Gregory, an economist with Capital Economics, a consultancy, said.

Several retailers, including Britain’s biggest supermarket group Tesco and online fashion seller ASOS, have warned about the profit outlook this month as they face higher energy and staff costs, and a weak pound.

In annual terms, total sales volumes were down 6.9%, the ONS said.

Separate data published by the ONS showed Britain borrowed 20.01 billion pounds ($22.37 billion) in September, more than the 17.1 billion pounds expected in the Reuters poll of economists.

A week really is a long time in UK politics

So far in the 2022/23 financial year, which began in April, borrowing stands at 72.5 billion pounds, down about 26% from the same period last year but almost 36 billion pounds more than in the April-September period of 2019, before the pandemic.

Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, said the deficit was in line with forecasts by Britain’s official budget watchdog but would widen again soon as the government’s expensive energy price subsidies begin.

He said borrowing this year could be almost 200 billion pounds, double the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast.

Hunt will try to show investors that he can repair the public finances when he delivers a budget plan on Oct. 31 which is expected to include spending cuts and possibly further tax increases.

Queen Elizabeth Liz Truss UK shoppers

Comments

1000 characters

UK shoppers cut their spending, government borrows more than expected

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain’s next prime minister

Asian currencies kept in check by aggressive US rate hike bets

Oil falls as rate hike talk offsets fading China demand hopes

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction in Pakistan

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Read more stories