AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.48%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
MLCF 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,836 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,047 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Warner plans to keep playing until 2024 World Cup

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2022 10:27am
SYDNEY: Veteran Australia opener David Warner said Friday he plans to still be playing Twenty20 internationals for the 2024 World Cup, but will assess his Test future over the next year.

Warner, who will be 36 next week, has been ever-present at the top of the order for more than a decade, bar a one-year ban for ball-tampering in 2018, playing 96 Tests, 138 ODIs and 95 T20s.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald he had no plans to call it quits yet, with his immediate focus on Australia’s defence of their T20 world title starting Saturday against New Zealand in Sydney.

“I’ll keep playing T20s. I’ll look to try and get to the 2024 World Cup,” he said, referring to the event being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

“And I’ve got my goal set on playing next year in the 50-over World Cup (in India).

India’s Pant gets ‘goosebumps’ playing Pakistan

“So for now we’ll see how much Test cricket I’ve got left in me after this summer coming up and winter away. From there that will make up my mind whether I’ll continue to play Test cricket and all three forms.”

Warner made his T20 debut in 2009, the same year he first played an ODI, with his Test career beginning two years later, becoming one of cricket’s finest all-format players.

He said fitness was key to his longevity, rather than constantly trying to hone his batting skills.

“I don’t work too much on my skills these days, I work harder on keeping as fit as I can and keeping as agile as I can. They’re the most important things,” he said.

“I think the longevity in the game is an important thing. If you want to play all three forms, you’ve got to remain fit and strong. And I’ve managed to do that.”

David Warner T20 World Cup

