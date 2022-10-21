AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Aitzaz rules out possibility of quitting PPP, joining PTI

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has ruled out the possibility of quitting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and joining Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said he was part of PPP while he had long friendship with Imran Khan with whom he shares a common wall over the last 50 years.

According to him, he was part of PPP’s family and he was ready to quit lawyer’s movement to show his allegiance with PPP.

Aizaz said he was enjoying healthy relations with party members and would continue in future as well.

He said fake news are making rounds that Aitzaz was in Bani Gala, which was totally false as there was no possibility of leaving PPP and joining any other party. Imran Khan is in Sargodha while I am sitting in Lahore.

“I am neither joining him nor leaving the PPP,” he stressed.

Responding to a query regarding an audio recording suggesting his nomination for the office of prime minister by Imran Khan, he said, everyone knows who releases such audio leaks.

He recalled that former president Musharraf had also invited him some 15 years back but he preferred to stay with PPP.

He said his critics were propagating that Aitzaz was leaving PPP on the one hand and demanding my expulsion from the party on the other hand. Why the party would throw me out if I was joining Imran, he questioned while dispelling all such rumours. It may be noted that the acting president of PPP Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed had taken strong exception for his anti-establishment remarks while demanding the party leader of expelling from the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day earlier Islamabad High Court had disposed of contempt of court plea against the PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement regarding the establishment.

“Tolerating the difference of opinion was the pride of PPP,” he added.

He said he would not follow foul language of Rana Sanaullah, as he does not believe in abusing others on account of political differences.

