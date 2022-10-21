AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Ahmad Khawar Shahzad made COO of TEVTA

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: Ahmad Khawar Shahzad has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Thursday morning.

While addressing an introductory meeting newly appointed COO Ahmad Khalid Shahzad said that role of technical education is important in terms of CPEC. We need to upgrade our academic curriculum as per international standards, he added.

He vowed to provide technical and vocational training to youngsters belonging to rural areas regardless of their gender.

He said, “It’s our priority to provide them equal employment opportunities.”

He had meetings with Director Generals, Directors and other higher officials of TEVTA.

Ahmad Khawar Shahzad is an officer of the PMS and had served in many other key roles. Previously he was serving as Director (Development and Finance) Sahiwal.

He is also Doctoral Candidate in management from PUTRA Business School, University Putra Malaysia.

CPEC TEVTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad PMS

