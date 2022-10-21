AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Westerly wave sweeps away pollutants in air: PMD director

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: A low latitude westerly wave has swept away pollutant particles in air besides bringing rain to the northern areas and making weather comfortable in central Punjab.

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Shahid Abbas said the fresh wave of westerly wave has been pushing hard pollutant particles fast and chances of thick layer of smog are minimized ahead. There would be no eye soaring due to pollution now, he added.

He hoped that temperatures are likely to fall by 2 degree ahead, cooling the wee hours and paving the way for switching off fans during the night.

He said the dengue larva also failed to germinate due to no rain in the city over the last two months. There was possibility of hatching more dengue mosquitoes in case of rain, which was beneficial to dust down pollution otherwise, he said.

According to him, the minimum temperature has dropped to 20C and mosquito would start eliminating soon it touches 15C. However, he feared a rise in the number of dengue patients these days due to a spike of mosquitoes amidst ideal temperature. It may be noted that the dengue mosquito flourishes whenever temperature stays around 15C to 35C.

It may be noted that the earlier westerly wave on 11th of October had brought first rain of winter season, followed by another on 19th that has led to snowfall in hilly areas and cold wind to the plain areas of Punjab.

