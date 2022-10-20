AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm snaps four-day rally, global supply worries cap losses

Reuters Published October 20, 2022
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Thursday as investors booked profit after prices hit a seven-week high, but uncertainties over global edible oil supply kept the market supported.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,100 ringgit ($867.36) a tonne, snapping a four-session rise.

Investor sentiment was also weighed down by data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance that showed exports for Oct. 1-20 fell 8.4% from the month before.

Meanwhile, another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri, estimated a 3.3% rise in exports for the same period.

“Export demand from destinations like Europe, India and Pakistan continued to be there due to a wider palm oil discount over competing edible oils,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“But Malaysia’s export pace is easing due to Indonesia’s lower export taxes and export levy waiver.”

Concerns over rainy weather-triggered reduced production in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as fears of higher Indian import taxes, helped support prices.

There are also worries over the availability of Black Sea sunflower oil exports as a grain corridor deal between Russia and Ukraine looks uncertain, said Bagani.

Edible oil, ghee market dependent on imported palm oil: CCP

Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Thursday that he was not optimistic about the renewal of a U.N.-brokered deal that resumed Ukraine’s Black Sea exports of grain and fertiliser.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.05%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, its election commission said, in a contest that the ruling graft-tainted party hopes will strengthen its hold on power.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm snaps four-day rally, global supply worries cap losses

ECP to announce verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran on Friday

SC dismisses govt's request to stop Imran Khan’s planned long march

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

No major weekly change: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves stand at $7.6bn

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister

ECP announces schedule of LG election in Islamabad

Fawad says PTI not engaged in 'formal dialogue' with govt

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

PM Shehbaz against import of wheat by private firms

Read more stories