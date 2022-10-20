AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2022 01:56pm
Follow us

BERLIN: A proposed European Union cap on gas prices to rein in soaring energy costs can only work in close cooperation with non-EU partners like South Korea and Japan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

A price ceiling “carries the risk that producers will then sell their gas elsewhere, and we Europeans will end up with less gas instead of more,” Scholz told lawmakers ahead of an EU summit on the controversial topic.

“That is why the EU must coordinate closely with other gas consumers, for example with Japan and Korea, so that we do not compete with each other.”

The bloc’s 27 members have been squabbling for months over how best to tackle skyrocketing heating bills for households and businesses as the colder winter months near.

Countries such as Italy are pushing hard for a swift and ambitious cap on prices, but have faced push-back from Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, which fears the bloc putting itself at a competitive disadvantage.

Russia’s decision to shut down the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the wake of the Ukraine war has hit Germany hard, leaving the country scrambling to find alternative supplies.

Scholz’s government has in part made up the shortfall by importing more liquefied natural gas (LNG), but it has increasingly balked at the high prices being charged by some allies.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Economy Minister Robert Habeck recently accused the United States of seeking “astronomical prices” for its LNG deliveries.

Scholz hinted at the same discontent when he said he was “convinced” that “countries like the US, Canada or Norway, which stand in solidarity with us at Ukraine’s side, have an interest in ensuring that energy in Europe does not become unaffordable”.

European Union Ukraine German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Comments

1000 characters

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Read more stories