Oct 20, 2022
China reports 962 new COVID cases for Oct 19 vs 996 a day earlier

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2022 12:00pm
SHANGHAI: China reported 962 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 19, of which 211 were symptomatic and 751 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That is compared with 996 new cases a day earlier – 247 symptomatic and 749 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct. 19, mainland China had confirmed 256,726 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases, compared with 34 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

China reports 951 new COVID cases for Oct 17 vs 921 a day earlier

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 20 infections the day before.

