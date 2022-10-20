Brent oil may test resistance at $93

Brent oil may test a resistance at $93 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $94.54.

The strong rise on Wednesday extended above a falling trendline, suggesting a reversal of the downtrend from $98.75.

There is early indication of the uptrend from $83.69 having resumed, as the current rise is mathematically related to the trend.

Oil seems to have completed a pullback towards the trendline.

It is poised to climb towards $94.54, driven by a wave C from $88.77.

A break below $90.97 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend from $98.75, towards $88.77.

Brent oil may end bounce around $91.22 and retest $88.55

On the daily chart, the gain on Wednesday looks like a pullback towards a rising trendline, sending a conflicting signal with the one on hourly chart.

The performance of the market on Thursday will be crucial in evaluating the direction over the next one or two weeks.

A close of the price below $89.28 will heighten the bearish sentiment while a close above $93.44 may signal a further gain over the next few days.