Vehicles’ parts, accessories: FBR slaps additional customs duty

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/ revised additional customs duty on the import of a wide range of components and accessories used in the manufacturing of vehicles.

The FBR has amended SRO 693(1)/2006 through an SRO1930 (1)/2022 issued here on Wednesday.

According to the revised regime of additional customs duty, the additional customs duty would be applicable on the import of seat parts made of foam, head/ armrests and seat frames, air cleaner hoses and water cooling system hoses (except turbo system hoses) for vehicles falling under the specified Pakistan Customs Tariff heading.

The additional customs duty would also be applicable on the import of air cleaner hoses and water cooling system hoses (except turbo system hoses) for vehicles.

The additional customs duty would also be applicable on the import of fan pulley for vehicles of certain PCT headings; rear combination lamp/ backup lamp/ rear turning indicator/ plough lamps/ reverse light/ parking light for vehicles; ceiling lamp/ room lamp for vehicles and wiring sets and cable sets for vehicles of specified PCT headings.

The additional customs duty would also be charged on the import of brake drums and air vacuum tanks; lever assembly for parking brake/ hand brake (4x2 vehicles only) for vehicles; built-up drive axles with hub and brake drum for vehicles; wheel hubs for axles for vehicles and built up non-driving axles with hub and brake drums for vehicles; dust protection caps for wheel hubs and wheel hubs for axles for vehicles; road wheels (excluding casted), rims, discs, caps, ornaments and weights for vehicles; pin for shock absorbers (4x2 vehicles only) for specified vehicles and radiator other than aluminium core for vehicles of certain PCT headings.

