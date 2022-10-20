Punjab govt taking steps to deal with dengue

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of dengue, the Punjab government has increased the number of beds for dengue patients in all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab while at least three CBC analyzers are being ensured in every government teaching hospital.

Sources said on Wednesday that the provincial government has asked the health authorities to extend quality treatment facilities to the dengue patients.

A meeting was held with Special Secretary of SHC & ME Dr Farrukh Naveed in the chair, which reviewed the dengue situation throughout the province and the medical facilities for dengue patients in government teaching hospitals.

Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the situation of dengue in Punjab is being monitored on a daily basis and the MSs of all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab are directed to update twice daily about dengue patients. Dengue counters are fully functional in all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. He said that the supply of medicines for dengue patients should be ensured in all teaching government hospitals of Punjab.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken strict notice of the non-timely treatment of the scalded girl Alizay at Children’s Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

