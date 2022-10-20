Musarrat Cheema appointed spokesperson for CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Information Secretary Musarrat Jamshed Cheema as the official spokesperson for chief minister of Punjab and the Punjab government.

As per the notification issued by the Punjab government on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi has designated the Punjab Assembly legislator as his spokesperson.

He has also asked her to deal with the affairs of Director General Public Relations with immediate effect.

