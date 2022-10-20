AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Journalist Ayaz Amir’s wife arrested

Published 20 Oct, 2022
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Wednesday arrested Samina Shah, wife of journalist Ayaz Amir and mother of Shahnawaz Amir, who allegedly murdered his Canadian wife, Sara Inam, at a farmhouse located in the limits of Shahzad Town police station.

Police arrested Samina after Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Sheikh dismissed her bail application.

She was taken into custody outside the courtroom after she appeared before the judge with her lawyer. Later, the police shifted her to the women’s police station.

During the hearing, Samina’s lawyer requested to extend his client’s bail but the court turned down his request.

The court, on October 1, had extended Samina’s interim pre-arrest bail in the murder case of the Canadian national.

