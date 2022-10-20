AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Oct 20, 2022
Bank Alfalah donates $73,000 for flood victims against sixes scored in T20Is

Press Release Published 20 Oct, 2022 05:36am
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited has always been one of the biggest “allies” when it comes to supporting cricket in Pakistan, and an even bigger advocate for flood relief operations in the country. This year, Bank Alfalah pledged that it would donate $1000 for every six scored in the Pakistan-England T20I series.

Throughout the course of the series, a total of 73 sixes were scored and a total of $73,000 is being donated by Bank Alfalah to JDC Welfare Organisation to help them rebuild infrastructure and rehabilitate the flood victims. The donations were a part of the $10 million that the chairman of Bank Alfalah, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and its honourable board of directors had asked Bank Alfalah to donate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of Marketing at Bank Alfalah, Raheel Yousuf shared how Bank Alfalah has always come forward to support Pakistan in times of need and will continue doing so in future as well.

Bank Alfalah is humbled at how well-received our flood donation campaign has been during the Pak vs Eng T20I series. As pledged, the Bank is honoured to be able to make such a contribution towards the rebuilding of the affected communities and will continue to support flood victims through donations.

flood victims Bank Alfalah Limited Floods in Pakistan JDC flood donation campaign

