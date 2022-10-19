AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK consumer price inflation 10.1% in September

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 12:15pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September, returning to a 40-year high hit in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation rate would rise to 10.0% from 9.9% in August.

The ONS said the main driver of inflation in September was rising food prices.

Inflation-fighting BoE readies another big rate hike

Britain has been hit hard by the surge in European natural gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has added to post-COVID supply-chain bottlenecks and labour shortages, creating an intense squeeze on living standards.

National Statistics Russia’s invasion of Ukraine England inflation Britain’s annual rate

Comments

1000 characters

UK consumer price inflation 10.1% in September

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories