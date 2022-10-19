AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ireland upset Scotland with stunning comeback at T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 12:57pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

HOBART: Ireland pulled off a stunning six-wicket upset of Scotland at the Twenty20 World Cup Wednesday with George Dockrell and Curtis Campher starring in a 119-run partnership after they looked out for the count.

In perfect conditions at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, the Scots powered to 176-5 – the tournament’s highest score so far on the back of 86 from Michael Jones – then reduced the Irish to 65-4 after 10 overs.

But Campher (69 off 32 balls) and Dockrell (39 off 27) came to the crease and unleashed some fireworks to steer them home against the odds with an over to spare.

It was their first win of the tournament after crashing to Zimbabwe on Monday and leaves Group B wide open.

Ireland came into the game needing a victory to keep their hopes alive and they did so with their highest ever successful run chase at a World Cup.

They lost openers Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling cheaply to make their task even harder.

Lorcan Tucker (20) and Harry Tector (14) put on 28 before both departed within six balls as they crumbled to 65-4 after 10 overs and it looked all but over.

But the momentum shifted with Dockrell and Campher at the crease as they began swinging the bat, hitting 18 off one Mark Watt over.

They reduced the runs needed to 52 off the last five overs and steered them home.

Sri Lanka injury woes mount before crunch Netherlands clash

Earlier, Jones smacked a blistering 86 off 55 balls as Scotland looked to build on their stunning 42-run upset of two-time champions West Indies on Monday.

It was the highest score at the tournament and the best ever by a Scot at a T20 World Cup.

Scotland made a shaky start after winning the toss and choosing to bat with opener George Munsey, who starred against the West Indies, lasting just two balls, trapped lbw by Mark Adair.

Ireland Scotland T20 World Cup Hobart Richie Berrington

Comments

1000 characters

Ireland upset Scotland with stunning comeback at T20 World Cup

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories