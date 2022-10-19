Taiwan Sept export orders likely contracted

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s export orders likely contracted in September as global demand for technology cools, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast from a poll of 15 economists was for export orders to fall 5.5% from a year earlier.

Forecasts ranged from an expansion of 0.7% to a contraction of 10%.

The island’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, unexpectedly expanded in August on strong demand for technology and more consumer electronics product launches such as iPhones even as the island’s largest market China faced continued headwinds.

The government has predicted last month’s orders to be between 7% and 9.4% lower than those of September 2021, though that will also be off a high base.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island’s manufacturers, including the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for September will be released on Thursday.