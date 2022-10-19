Govt assures employees all their problems will be addressed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Tuesday, while assuring the representatives of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) of addressing all their problems as per set rules and regulations has acknowledged their genuine demands.

In a high-level meeting held between the representatives of the AGEGA and the federal government here, the minister assured the employees of taking their demands seriously and putting up before Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Iqbal, who was also joined by the State Minister for Interior, Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju, assured the employees that the next round of talks will be held soon after the return of Finance Minister Dar from abroad.The minister said that the government will take every step necessary to provide relief to the public servants in accordance with the state resources.

The AGEGA representatives led by Rehman Ali Bajwa, while appreciating the government’s serious efforts in listening to the demands of the employees in detail, said that if the government was taking serious steps in implementing their demands, the employees on November 8, 2022, will organise a grand rally in support of the government. Bajwa further said that in case the government was failing in accepting the demands of the employees, they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament House for an indefinite period and will disperse only once their demands are met.

