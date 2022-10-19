AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt assures employees all their problems will be addressed

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Tuesday, while assuring the representatives of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) of addressing all their problems as per set rules and regulations has acknowledged their genuine demands.

In a high-level meeting held between the representatives of the AGEGA and the federal government here, the minister assured the employees of taking their demands seriously and putting up before Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Iqbal, who was also joined by the State Minister for Interior, Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju, assured the employees that the next round of talks will be held soon after the return of Finance Minister Dar from abroad.The minister said that the government will take every step necessary to provide relief to the public servants in accordance with the state resources.

The AGEGA representatives led by Rehman Ali Bajwa, while appreciating the government’s serious efforts in listening to the demands of the employees in detail, said that if the government was taking serious steps in implementing their demands, the employees on November 8, 2022, will organise a grand rally in support of the government. Bajwa further said that in case the government was failing in accepting the demands of the employees, they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament House for an indefinite period and will disperse only once their demands are met.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahsan iqbal government employees AGEGA Planning Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Govt assures employees all their problems will be addressed

Expansion of advanced power metering project okayed

Census process: Cabinet gives the go-ahead

Commanders repose full confidence in safety of N-assets

Pakistan expresses solidarity with KSA

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Edible oil, ghee market dependent on imported palm oil: CCP

Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

Indian dam projects in IIOJK: World Bank agrees to start dispute resolution processes

US official, FBR chief discuss new scope for US firms

Alvi seeks SC opinion on Reko Diq project

Read more stories