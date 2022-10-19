Imran Khan facilitated in by-polls like he was in 2018 polls: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister Javed Latif alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been facilitated in the by-polls like in the 2018 general elections and he (Imran) spent billions of rupees on the by-polls and public gatherings during the last four months.

Is there anyone who could ask the PTI chief about the sources of money spent on the by-elections, he questioned. He claimed that Imran Khan was blue-eyed even today, as he was being given relief in cases despite not appearing before the courts.

Talking to the media, here on Tuesday Javed alleged that Imran Khan was playing with the state and that its consequences would affect the institutions and the nation. He criticised the narrative of the PTI chief and termed it an attempt to please the foreign masters for helping Imran in bringing him into the corridors of power. He further alleged that Imran Khan was busy instigating the nation to rebel against the state and dividing the institutions. If he (Imran) was not stopped then whether the nation had to decide it, he posed a query. How long the nation would remain silent if the institutions did not take notice of Imran Khan who was involved in passing threats to them, he added.

The PML-N leader said that they are sacrificing their politics for the sake of the state and added that they can lay down their lives for it.

Answering a question, he said that Maryam Nawaz was acquitted under the old national accountability law and no extraordinary relief was availed.

