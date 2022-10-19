All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola FCA, President-ICAP

TEXT: On behalf of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), I welcome you all to All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference. The conference is scheduled on October 19, 2022 simultaneously at Marriott Islamabad, PC Karachi and Avari Lahore on a hybrid model.

Our Conference Theme, “Sustainability, Technology & Transformation” is thoughtfully selected, in order to explore key transformation of businesses in a rapidly changing and uncertain economic environment. The world is expected to change significantly as new Political & Economic Alliances are being formed as every country and region wants to reap the benefits of globalization leading to Secure & Sustainable Growth and Development. Due to its strategic geographical position, Pakistan is well placed to act as a catalyst for Economic Growth & Prosperity for the whole South & Central Asia and the Middle East.

Corporates recognize Growth & Profitability as significant; but most forward looking companies now consider Sustainable Development, Environmental Protection, Social Justice, Equality & Economic Development as equally important. Keeping with those tenets and to embrace our responsibility towards Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) issues, we need to enhance our awareness to help materialize sustainability for societies around the world. I believe, helping to resolve social issues through business is vital to corporate prosperity and companies which fail to bring ESGs to fruition cannot survive in today’s ethically regulated environment in which all stakeholders are well aware of the business priorities.

The Conference Committee has arranged numerous renowned and proficient speakers who would be sharing their valuable thoughts and experiences on variety of topics related to Future Trends in Sustainability Reporting & Technology which will impact Accounting, Finance & Business professionals. I am confident that these sessions will provide a unique opportunity to expand your professional horizons with many new ideas to be implemented in your respective areas for the betterment of our Economy & CA Profession. I also hope that this conference will not only focus on ways to bring Effective & Sustainable developments in our region, but also address future needs that can lead to the betterment of Economy within the region & globally.

I extend my gratitude & best wishes to all participants and look forward to a meaningful exchange of views at the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference.

