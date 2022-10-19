All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Mohammad Maqbool FCA, Council Member & Chairman Conference Committee

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to share that Pakistan’s prestigious and leading accountancy body - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) - is relaunching it’s All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference after 18 years.

The theme of Sustainability, Technology & Transformation chosen for the conference is most relevant to today’s issues and challenges. It is a matter of pride for us to host this significant All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference.

The sustainability session will explore the changes ahead for Authors of sustainability reports and disclosures and auditors who provide assurance on this information. The session also features an expert panel debating how to address the Crucial Challenges facing accounting profession today.

The session on technology will combine high impact technology and its influence on accounting finance and banking with complete professional and commercial insights from industry leaders.

Organization’s Behavioral Change is critical to driving the adoption of sustainability practices across all businesses. The session on transformation will hear from experts in people and organizational change practice; transformation and communications.

I trust this conference will provide an excellent opportunity to finance leaders to discuss and deliberate on sustainability and transformation process for finance professionals as they are responsible for transformation process including the ESG reporting, embracing equity, diversity and inclusivity in businesses and specially in the field of Finance, Accounting & Audit.

I wish the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference to be a grand success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022