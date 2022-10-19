AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Mohammad Maqbool FCA, Council Member & Chairman Conference Committee

Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to share that Pakistan’s prestigious and leading accountancy body - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) - is relaunching it’s All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference after 18 years.

The theme of Sustainability, Technology & Transformation chosen for the conference is most relevant to today’s issues and challenges. It is a matter of pride for us to host this significant All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference.

The sustainability session will explore the changes ahead for Authors of sustainability reports and disclosures and auditors who provide assurance on this information. The session also features an expert panel debating how to address the Crucial Challenges facing accounting profession today.

The session on technology will combine high impact technology and its influence on accounting finance and banking with complete professional and commercial insights from industry leaders.

Organization’s Behavioral Change is critical to driving the adoption of sustainability practices across all businesses. The session on transformation will hear from experts in people and organizational change practice; transformation and communications.

I trust this conference will provide an excellent opportunity to finance leaders to discuss and deliberate on sustainability and transformation process for finance professionals as they are responsible for transformation process including the ESG reporting, embracing equity, diversity and inclusivity in businesses and specially in the field of Finance, Accounting & Audit.

I wish the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference to be a grand success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ICAP Mr. Mohammad Maqbool

Comments

1000 characters

All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Mohammad Maqbool FCA, Council Member & Chairman Conference Committee

Expansion of advanced power metering project okayed

Census process: Cabinet gives the go-ahead

Commanders repose full confidence in safety of N-assets

Pakistan expresses solidarity with KSA

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Edible oil, ghee market dependent on imported palm oil: CCP

Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

Indian dam projects in IIOJK: World Bank agrees to start dispute resolution processes

US official, FBR chief discuss new scope for US firms

Alvi seeks SC opinion on Reko Diq project

Read more stories