About All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022

TEXT: ICAP is holding its ‘All Pakistan Chartered Conference 2022’ to provide a platform for Members & Finance fraternity to discuss, debate and seek pragmatic solutions of emerging business and finance opportunities. ICAP has previously organized many conferences across the country which continue to be the most sought after platforms for Accounting, Audit, Finance & Business Leaders to share knowledge, expertise and build long-lasting professional connections.

This year’s All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference is scheduled on ‘October 19, 2022’ on ‘Sustainability, Technology & Transformation’ theme at PC Karachi, Avari Lahore & Marriott Islamabad on a hybrid connectivity. The Conference will gather Finance & Business leaders to discuss Future Trends in Sustainability Reporting & Technology which will impact the Accounting, Business & Finance professionals and Business Transformation in a rapidly changing and uncertain economic environment. The conference is expected to be attended by prominent Policy makers & Professionals as chief guest, guests of honor, keynote speakers and panelists.

