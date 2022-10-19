About All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022

AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022

Published 19 Oct, 2022
TEXT: ICAP is holding its ‘All Pakistan Chartered Conference 2022’ to provide a platform for Members & Finance fraternity to discuss, debate and seek pragmatic solutions of emerging business and finance opportunities. ICAP has previously organized many conferences across the country which continue to be the most sought after platforms for Accounting, Audit, Finance & Business Leaders to share knowledge, expertise and build long-lasting professional connections.

This year’s All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference is scheduled on ‘October 19, 2022’ on ‘Sustainability, Technology & Transformation’ theme at PC Karachi, Avari Lahore & Marriott Islamabad on a hybrid connectivity. The Conference will gather Finance & Business leaders to discuss Future Trends in Sustainability Reporting & Technology which will impact the Accounting, Business & Finance professionals and Business Transformation in a rapidly changing and uncertain economic environment. The conference is expected to be attended by prominent Policy makers & Professionals as chief guest, guests of honor, keynote speakers and panelists.

