Oct 18, 2022
Pakistan

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

  • A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, announces verdict
BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 01:29pm
The Supreme Court (SC) acquitted on Tuesday Shahrukh Jatoi as well as other accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, Aaj News reported.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case. During the hearing today, their lawyer Latif Khosa said that the formal pardon had already been issued, adding that his clients had no intention to spread terror.

Subsequently, the top court also acquitted Siraj Ali Talpur, Sajjad Ali Talpur and Murtaza Lashari.

Shahzeb, son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012 in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society for picking a fight with one of the suspects’ servants, who had verbally threatened and harassed his sister.

Seven people, including Shahrukh, Siraj, Sajjad, and their employee Lashari, were booked in the murder case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court handed Jatoi and Siraj a death sentence in 2013. The court had handed life sentences to Sajjad and Lashari.

However, in 2017, the complainant side, Shahzeb's parents, had ‘pardoned’ Jatoi, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC), under the country’s Qisas and Diyat law.

Shahzeb murder case: SC to hear pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi, others on Monday

Despite the pardon, however, the death penalty had been upheld because of the addition of terrorism charges to the case.

The SHC later dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.

questionnmarkss Oct 18, 2022 01:38pm
F*(&) this system......Only criminals will be left in this country
reply Reply
Qasim Khwaja Oct 18, 2022 01:50pm
Wonderful, injustice upheld in Pakistan.
reply Reply
sajid Oct 18, 2022 02:05pm
His father sold out dead body of his son(pardoned the murderer), took the money and settled abroad than what else court could do?!
reply Reply

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

