AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2022 12:11pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar jumped on Tuesday, buoyed by rising expectations that the its central bank will have to hike more aggressively and improved investor confidence, while the Aussie also reversed earlier losses.

Headlines that the Bank of England was likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds in government bonds in a bid to encourage greater stability in gilt markets boosted risk sentiment.

Sterling extended gains against the dollar.

The kiwi dollar rose 1.2% to $0.5703, having also jumped 1.3% overnight and pulling further away from the recent 2-1/2 year trough of $0.5512.

The Aussie had less luck, although it did reverse earlier losses to be up 0.6% to $0.6327 late in Asia.

It gained 1.5% overnight.

Australia, NZ dollars catch a breather after plunge as bearish pressure builds

Overnight, Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy on Monday.

“FX markets are likely to remain driven by the Fed’s repricing, lingering UK risks and geopolitics, keeping FX volatility elevated,” said analysts at Barclays.

Official data on Tuesday showed annual inflation in the New Zealand ran at 7.2% in the third quarter, far outpacing expectations in a Reuters poll for a 6.6% annual rise. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2%.

The blockbuster figures have prompted markets to price in a near 70% probability that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would hike by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month, with rates now seen peaking around 5.3%.

Two-year swap rates jumped to 5.13%, suggesting that markets have priced in another 25bp hike.

The likely hawkishness from RBNZ sent traders to buy the kiwi against the Aussie, which fell 0.6% to NZ$1.1080, the lowest level in more than a month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday also outlined the reasons behind its surprise move to go with a smaller 25 basis point hike, citing domestic and global uncertainties.

However, inflation ran at a 21-year high of 6.1% in the June quarter and is thought to have accelerated to 6.9% in the September quarter, which would pile pressure on the RBA to follow its global peers.

Sterling Bank of England RBNZ Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

NZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories