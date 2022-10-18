AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Growing potential of IT sector: Diaspora in US urged to make investment

APP Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 09:40am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar apprised the Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs that government was according priority attention to IT/ Tech sector to tap its true potential.

In a virtual meeting with the entrepreneurs along with Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, he said the country’s tech-savvy youth were an immense resource, which needed to be optimally tapped for IT sector’s growth.

State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed, and Ambassador Masood Khan along with other members of Pakistan delegation also participated in the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry here on Monday.

The minister appreciated the interest of Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs in strengthening Pakistan’s IT sector.

He emphasized that this sector had immense potential for growth and could play significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

IMF, bilateral donors: Dar seeks more policy support for country

Dar assured the participants of government’s complete support in their efforts to enable Pakistan achieve exponential growth in its IT exports in the coming years.

He said, economy was government’s top priority and for this purpose, it had taken tough but essential decisions in the past few months to put it on recovery path.

The catastrophic floods, he said, had compounded the difficulty but the government was confident that through prudent policies would help overcome the challenges faced by economy.

In their interventions, the Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs appreciated the government’s focus on the IT/Tech sector and reaffirmed their interest in investing in Pakistan.

They also made a number of suggestions and proposals to further promote the IT sector’s growth, especially exports from Pakistan.

The minister assured them that their suggestions would be carefully examined for proper follow up and urged them to remain engaged with the government to ensure robust growth in Pakistan’s IT sector that is commensurate with our potential.

Meanwhile, the finance minister met Engr Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

He appreciated the support of ITFC to Pakistan and discussed ways and means to further strengthen cooperation with ITFC, tweeted finance ministry here Monday.

US INVESTMENT IT sector Ishaq Dar finance minister IT exports technology sectors tech entrapraneurs

Comments

1000 characters
Dabeer Razvi Oct 18, 2022 10:26am
It is very Good. However, the ground reality needs to be improved. We are in the tech sector and export our product, but unfortunately can't import raw material as it falls under PCT Heading 85. Running from pillar to post with no headway.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Growing potential of IT sector: Diaspora in US urged to make investment

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories