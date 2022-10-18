BISP distributes Rs65.9bn among flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has distributed Rs65.9 billion as flood relief assistance out of Rs70 billion earmarked among 2.64 million flood-affected families out of the total 2.76 million.

According to the latest data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the federal government so far has completed 95.5 percent of the flood relief assistance and at present, only 124,031 are to receive the financial assistance.

In Sindh, Rs45.16 billion has been disbursed out of Rs46.55 billion earmarked, in Punjab Rs8.05 billion out of Rs8.5 billion, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Rs7.48 billion out of Rs7.9 billion, in Balochistan Rs5.2billion out of Rs6.026 billion, and in Gilgit-Baltistan Rs11.5 million out of Rs11.8 million has been disbursed.

According to the NDMA, the flood waters triggered by monsoon rains since mid-June have claimed the lives of 1,719 people which include 733 men, 641 children, and 345 women. The floods have injured a total of 12,867 people, of which, 5,409 are men, 4,006 children, and 3,452 women.

A majority of deaths are reported in Sindh, wherein, a total of 780 people have lost their lives, followed by Balochistan 336, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 308, Punjab 223, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 48, GB 23, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one. Sindh has reported 8,422 flood-related injuries, followed by Punjab 3,858, KPK 370, Balochistan 187, AJK 24, and GB six.

The floods have destroyed a total of 2,271,523 houses, of which, 1,418,902 are partially and 852,621 are fully destroyed. In Sindh, a total of 1.89 million houses are damaged of which 1.17 million partially and 711,370 fully destroyed, in Balochistan 229,305 houses damaged of which 152,335 partially and 76,970 fully destroyed, in KPK 91,463 houses damaged of which 53,938 partially and 37,525 fully destroyed, in Punjab 67,981 houses damaged of which 42,127 partially and 25,854 fully destroyed and in GB 1,211 houses damaged of which 636 partially and 575 fully destroyed.

The flood also killed 1.164 million livestock, of which, 500,000 in Balochistan, 436,435 in Sindh, 205,106 in Punjab, and 21,328 in the KPK.

