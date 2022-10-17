'The Legend of Maula Jatt': coming to theatres near you?

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' starring Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi opened globally on October 13 earning rave reviews, but controversy around its theatre release across Pakistan continued to overshadow reports of its success.

The film is currently not screening widely across Pakistan due to a dispute in the ticket price across theatres. It was reported earlier that negotiations are underway with the film distributor, producers and cinema owners.

On Monday, a few days after the movie released globally, Nueplex Cinemas released a statement on Twitter clarifying why the release of the film has been delayed for local audiences, citing that the distributor of the film is demanding "exhibition terms" which are not "industry norms", and that such "rigid terms" cannot be afforded especially during a time of such "economic instability".

Nueplex further stated that they are here to "welcome and screen any Pakistani film with open arms".

The controversy, that has dogged the film through October is reportedly an unequal distribution of a percentage share of the movie between the cinema owner and distributor. The film distributor has demanded an increase in the ticket prices of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt,' from Rs1,000 to Rs1,200, according to reports.

Since then, ticket prices for the movie have increased in various cinemas compared to other shows.

Reviews in: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' lives up to the hype

This offer or rather demand of increasing ticket prices – in violation of what was agreed to in their contract – has reportedly been declined by Nueplex Cinemas and Cinepax Cinemas.

Fans are divided on the issue, with some citing that theatre owners should bite the bullet and lower the prices in order to encourage more movie-goers, which in turn may lead to more revenue.

Others are more neutral, citing how the arts should not fall victim to business and politics, hurting fans and the industry alike.

On September 16, Nueplex Cinemas had tweeted a film poster for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in anticipation of its release on October 13.

Of 122 screens in Pakistan, almost 50 of the main multiplex screens have not yet released a schedule for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' days after its worldwide release.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the production – the most expensive film to be made in Pakistan – also stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and Mirza Gohar Rasheed in key roles.

Early reviews have praised its excellent direction, acting, cinematography and scale - critics and fans citing how it has set a new standard for the Pakistani film industry.