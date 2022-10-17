AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
Oct 17, 2022
Several explosions heard in Kyiv

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2022 09:58am
KYIV: Several explosions were heard Monday morning in Kyiv, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, AFP journalists said.

Three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT).

Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts was in the capital’s central Shevchenkivsky district.

“All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!” Klitschko said on social media.

On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in months.

The attacks killed at least 19 people, wounded 105 others and sparked an international outcry.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Moscow carried out further strikes on October 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Putin on Friday had expressed satisfaction and said there was no need for further massive strikes on Ukraine “for now”.

