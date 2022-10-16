AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2022 06:56pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday after Friday’s fall in oil prices and on Wall Street, while the Egyptian index outperformed after the IMF said “big policy issues” were resolved with the country.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Crude prices, a key driver for the Gulf’s financial markets, fell more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting COVID-19 flare-ups after a week-long holiday. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it has stuck to a zero-COVID policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity and oil demand.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt, which was up 3.5%.

Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

International Monetary Fund officials have resolved all major policy issues with Egyptian authorities in their discussions on a new lending programme, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Egypt has been pushing to tie up a new IMF package during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington this week, hoping to stem a currency crisis that has restricted imports and sparked market unease over foreign debt repayments.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.7%, extending losses from the previous session.

SAUDI ARABIA eased 0.1% to 11,406

QATAR dropped 0.7% to 12,635

EGYPT rose 2% to 10,049

BAHRAIN was flat at to 1,868

OMAN fell 0.3% to 4,530

KUWAIT dropped 0.9% to 7,757

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Dar calls for greater support from IMF, multilateral donors

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations

‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats tomorrow: PTI’s prospects still bright?

Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site

PPIB willing to revive 330MW SEL project

Read more stories